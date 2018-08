300 novinárov: Nedovolíme, aby sa zabudlo na Jána a Martinu

We will not allow Ján and Martina to be forgotten

Statement from Slovak journalists half a year after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová

It has been half a year since our colleague, Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, were killed. We still do not know who killed them and why they did it. We still have our doubts about the independence of the investigation. Ján also wrote about the mafia who had contacts with people very close to the former prime minister Robert Fico. Since there have not been fundamental changes to the police or to the prosecutorial bodies after the murder, we can hardly have much trust in the real investigation.

The murder of our colleague shook us, but it did not scare us. We did not stop asking, investigating, and monitoring politicians and people in public office. Ruling politicians have not changed after the murder. The language they use when talking to and about journalists is even harsher now. They even link the murder and the reaction it provoked with conspiracy theories.

Independent journalists are essential for a democratic country. Let us not forget this half a year after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

(Publishers have also joined the joint statement of journalists in Slovakia)