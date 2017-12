Fico strávil desať minút s Obamom medzi štyrmi očami

Vyhlásenie Bieleho domu k stretnutiu

President Obama joined Vice President Joe Biden’s meeting today with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The President highlighted Slovakia’s contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and honored the sacrifices made by Slovaks as they serve alongside American troops.

The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts on Syria and welcomed the Prime Minister’s interest in contributing to the international effort to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons.

The President also thanked Prime Minister Fico for his strong support for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership negotiations, which will create jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Vice President Biden praised the remarkable democratic transition that has taken place in Central Europe since the fall of Communism.

He applauded the strong partnership between Slovakia and the United States that is based upon a shared commitment to democratic values and principles and highlighted our responsibility to work to protect human rights and increase transparency around the world.

The Vice President noted in particular the important contribution made by Slovakia to assist democratic development in Eastern Partnership countries and the Western Balkans and also expressed appreciation for Slovak efforts to diversify the natural gas supplies available to its neighbors, improving their energy security.